By the time you read this it will be right before Christmas Day. Many of you will have friends and/or family visiting. Catch up and enjoy time together at home, but also get out and enjoy our beautiful winters that our neighbors to the north are so jealous of.
…getting help from family and friends
Friends or family might be helpful getting you to your doctor or dental appointments. This way you are still spending time together while getting these "chores'' accomplished with those you love there to support you.
…checking out area resources
This might be a good time to plan ahead and see what services are out there to help you age gracefully and safely. By scheduling a tour at The Villas at Green Valley, we will assist you with ideas and background information so that surprises are kept to a minimum and you will better understand all the resources in the area that can help you, and not just in the assisted living or memory care world.
…thanking our wonderful volunteers
And finally thanks to all of you that volunteered for our Adopt A Senior program. All of our 100 residents were “adopted” by the community. Our entire family at The Villas appreciates you more than you know.
Check out our Facebook page – facebook.com/thevillasatgreenvalley/ – for pictures showing our neighborhood of wonderful residents and caring staff preparing for the big day! If we can help you, contact Danielle at 520-256-4542.
