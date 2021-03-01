Parkinson’s Disease reduces the brain’s production of dopamine, a chemical that sends signals to the brain to control movement.
Get an accurate diagnosis.
Parkinson’s can be very difficult to diagnose, especially in its early stages. Yet, getting the right diagnosis as early as possible is important.
See your family physician, and follow up if you aren’t convinced your needs are being met. Sometimes it takes a specialist like a neurologist to diagnose the person so they can start getting help.
Know the signs of the disease.
Parkinson’s usually affects a person’s motor system, creating balance issues, slow movement, limb stiffness and resting tremors. The disease can also cause loss of mental sharpness and anxiety/depression. About 10 years after the initial diagnosis, hallucinations and/or delusions may occur.
How to help yourself feel better.
You can help yourself by eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly and getting plenty of rest. It’s vital that you stay active and engaged as much as possible. Continue to do the things you enjoy and visit with friends and family.
The Parkinson’s Support Group of Green Valley-Santa Cruz Valley is an energetic organization that offers support of all kinds to those with the disease and their families.
Contact them by phone at 520-777-4847 or by email at gvparkinsons.org, or visit their website at :http://www.gvspd.org/.