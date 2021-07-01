Did you know falls are the Number 1 cause of injury-related ER visits for people 65+? In fact, falls account for 60% of injury-related visits.
• 25% of adults over 65 fall at least once a year.
• 50% of adults over 80 fall at least once a year.
• 36,000,000 older adults fall at least once a year.
Why so many falls?
Generally, two reasons cause senior falls. One is their environment: It may be poor lighting, loose or thick rugs, or clutter that gets in their walking path.
The second reason is physical issues such as weakness, poor balance, going to the bathroom when groggy, confusion caused by medications or other conditions, or the individual forgets they do not have the strength or stability to safely walk without assistance.
Where and when falls occur
• 60% of falls occur in the home.
• 30% occur outside.
• 10% occur in a medical facility.
Most falls occur during the day. However, 20% happen at night, most likely when attempting to go to the bathroom. And 80% of inside falls occur in the bathroom.
How to prevent falls
Build up your leg muscles, core strength and balance; maintain a healthy weight for your body type; do not drink alcohol in excess; use a walker if you are unstable and wear clothing that fits comfortably. Physical therapy and exercise classes help you get and stay strong.
Lastly, make sure people visit often and check on their safety.
For more information call Danielle at The Villas of Green Valley: 520-256-4542.