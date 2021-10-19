If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The statistics are clear; people who are lonely face significantly greater health risks:
50% greater risk of dementia
25% greater risk of heart disease
35% greater risk of stroke
Where to get out and meet people?
Staying connected to people, and meeting new people, is one of the best things you can do for your health. Some ideas for getting started:
• Enjoy school performances.
• Attend your town’s or neighboring town’s events.
• Join a city government committee such as GVC’s Health and Wellness Committee.
• Visit a neighbor or old friend.
• Join a hiking, walking, card-playing or other interest group.
• Check out a community center in the area.
• Join an exercise class for fun, fitness AND making friends.
• Volunteer at the White Elephant, an animal shelter or anywhere that interests you.
