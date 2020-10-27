It’s exciting news that after six months of not being able to visit loved ones in long term care (LTC) facilities, the Governor’s Task Force and the AZ Department of Health Services have announced that visitors may now return to LTC facilities as long as proper precautions are followed.
Visiting comes with new rules.
For the safety of residents, staff and visitors, the governor and his Task Force require:
• Visitors should make an appointment with the LTC facility.
• Visitors must be totally healthy, with no COVID-19 symptoms.
• Temperatures should be taken upon arrival.
• Visitors must wear masks at all times.
• Visiting should be outdoors for up to 30 minutes with social distancing.
• Visit can be indoors if the visitor shows proof of negative COVID-19 test results received within 48 hours; visit limited to 15 minutes in resident’s room or 30 minutes at a designated location.
LTC residences that don’t follow these rules can be cited, fined and even shut down. Make sure your loved one’s LTC facility is following these new rules.
LTC residences that don't follow these rules can be cited, fined and even shut down. Make sure your loved one's LTC facility is following these new rules.