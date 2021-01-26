When considering the health of your loved ones, it is important to consider their Behavioral Health as well as their Physical Health. Behavioral Health is the scientific study of the emotions, behaviors and biology relating to a person's mental well-being and their ability to function in everyday life.
Consider how behaviors have changed.
Have your spouse's, neighbor's, or friend's behaviors changed negatively? Think about the situations in their lives that might be causing the changes. Might the societal changes that have come from Covid-19 or some of the following problems have lead to Behavioral issues:
* Do they seem depressed? Extreme depression is often a common thread leading to Behavioral Health issues.
* Physical illnesses like diabetes or excessive drinking/prescription drug use.
* The stress of trying to stop smoking or trying to lose weight.
* Mental illnesses like Schizophrenia, Bi-Polar Disorder, Alzheimer's Disease or other types of dementia can affect Behavioral Health.
* It seems stress and anxiety are more prevalent in our society which can also take its toll on both Behavioral and Physical Health.
Encourage them to get help.
Fortunately, there is help for people experiencing Behavioral Health changes. Encourage them to contact their personal care physician for a diagnosis or referral and subsequent treatment plan.
