Many people wait to move to assisted living until it’s a necessity, when moving sooner makes a lot of sense.
Make friends, enjoy life
With so much to do, and so many people to meet, you’ll never feel alone. In an active assisted living environment, you’ll find others who share your interests, with background stories much like yours. Whether you enjoy walking, dancing, playing cards, crafting – you name it! – you’ll meet folks who enjoy them, too.
Increase your safety
If you or your loved one live alone, you’re probably concerned about falling or becoming ill without anyone there to help. In assisted living, you’ll have many eyes and ears looking out for you. Even something as simple as medication reminders make a huge difference in safety and wellness.
Ease stress and focus on health
As we age, household chores become harder to do, or take longer to finish, robbing you of time you could be enjoying life. With meals prepared for you, you’ll have a healthy, varied diet without the hassle of planning and cooking every meal, with no cleanup!
Enjoy family time more
No longer having to rely on family for help, family time can be spent enjoying each other’s company. People often find renewed energy and light in their lives once they move into an assisted living residence.
For more information on assisted living or a tour of The Villas at Green Valley - where you’ll live in a million-dollar home in a lush, secure neighborhood - contact Tiffany at 520-471-7147.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone