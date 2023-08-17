As people age, they may need a little extra help. There are many resources for seniors in Green Valley, including:
Pima Council on Aging (PCOA) has programs of their own and partners in the community who offer companion services, transportation and many types of in-home support. Helpline counselors will listen and suggest appropriate programs. 520-790-7262
Friends in Deed provides medical equipment loans, transportation to medical appointments, blood pressure checks Tuesday and Friday, outings to stores and special day tours. For days and times see fid-gv.org and cliick on Calendar or call 520-625-1150 M-F, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Valley Assistance Services has financial literacy programs, volunteer home help, financial assistance resources, fall prevention and more.520-625-5966
The Green Valley Council Health & Human Services Committee maintains a list of health care and social service providers. Visit gvcouncil.org.
La Posada Continuing Care Retirement Community’s Adult Day Services program gives attendees an opportunity for socialization, exercise and camaraderie, while giving their caregivers a much-needed break. Contact Silvia Valdez at 520-393-6835 or email her at: adultday@casagv.org
If you don’t find what you need from this list please call Tiffany at (520) 471-7147. I promise you, if we don’t have the answer we’ll find it out for you.
As the Beatles wrote, “With a Little Help From My Friends,” I’ll bet we all can live a healthier, more fulfilling and engaging life with a little help from our community friends.
