Making the move to assisted living or memory care is one of the biggest transitions in a person’s life. Many factors should be considered when looking for a community, from the type of care offered to staffing ratios to available activities.
But one of the major considerations that determines how happy residents are is how much their new home really feels like home. Most people in their 70s, 80s and 90s have never lived in an apartment, so why would they be comfortable in an apartment now?
When you’re touring assisted living and/or memory care residences, look for touches of home, which some environments accomplish better than others:
• Design/decor similar to what residents are accustomed to.
• Interesting, high quality art on display.
• Homey touches like sofas, televisions and pianos.
• Indoor and outdoor places to enjoy with the assurance of security, too.
• Kitchens where people can gather to see and smell what’s cooking.
• Beautiful walking trails for enjoying nature.
• Spacious, inviting activity areas.
• Outdoor seating for residents to meet and visit.
It’s important to note, too, how well families are welcomed and integrated. What is the policy for having visitors? Is it a place families would want to relax and stay for a while?
