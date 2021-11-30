If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Eating strange non-food items is called “pica” and can often be caused by an imbalance in the diet. But this may not be the only explanation for your dog eating grass.
One common assumption is that dogs eat grass to relieve an upset stomach. However, it may be that a dog developed an upset stomach due to the consumption of grass. Most dogs who eat grass do not show any signs of illness either before or after eating it, making this a difficult theory to prove. If your grass-eating dog shows signs of gastrointestinal upset, a veterinary exam is important to rule out other serious diseases.
Grass eating may also be blamed on a behavioral issue or anxiety. It has been shown that grass eating increases when owner contact with their pet decreases. For anxious or bored dogs, try more frequent walks and play time, new toys or doggy daycare.
Or your dog may just enjoy the taste and texture of grass. Many dogs prefer to graze in the spring when the grass is much more green and lush.
While eating grass may not be harmful for your dog, grass can be contaminated with fertilizers, pesticides and intestinal parasites left behind by other pets. Use food treats or verbal praise to train your dog to not eat grass, and reinforce the basic commands of “heel” and “come.”
