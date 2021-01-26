Cat owners often witness vomiting by their pet or, unfortunately, find a pile of vomit in their home. They will often contain hair which can be normal if seen less than once a month. Cats normally bathe themselves and can ingest a large amount of hair. However, if vomiting is seen more than once a month, this may be a serious problem and should be investigated further.
In acute vomiting, seen for less than a week, the cause could be due to irritation of the bowel from something the cat ate or tasted. It can also be caused by something more serious, such as an obstruction in the bowel or certain infections. Mild cases of vomiting can often be treated with correction of dehydration, medications to control the vomiting itself and a diet change.
More chronic or severe cases of vomiting can be caused by inflammatory conditions in the bowel, cancers of the intestinal tract and other diseases such as liver and kidney disease. These cats may become severely dehydrated, lose weight and have diarrhea.
The diagnosis for the cause of vomiting is made with a variety of tests, including radiographs of your cat’s abdomen, blood work and urinalysis, and abdominal ultrasound. Occasionally more invasive procedures are needed including endoscopy of the gastrointestinal tract or surgery to obtain biopsy samples of the bowel.
