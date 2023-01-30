dog

Hives in dogs, also known as urticaria, is a skin condition consisting of raised red welts caused by an allergic reaction. These welts can be found anywhere on the body and range in size from about ¼ inch to nearly an inch.

Large numbers of lesions can also merge together. They can be very itchy and accompany other symptoms, including swelling around the face and eyes.



