Hives in dogs, also known as urticaria, is a skin condition consisting of raised red welts caused by an allergic reaction. These welts can be found anywhere on the body and range in size from about ¼ inch to nearly an inch.
Large numbers of lesions can also merge together. They can be very itchy and accompany other symptoms, including swelling around the face and eyes.
Causes of hives
The exact cause of urticaria is not always known but is usually caused by direct contact with a substance that causes the reaction, including insect bites, pollen, food, medications and vaccinations.
Harmless or life-threatening?
Most cases of urticaria resolve without treatment and rarely cause harm to your pet. However, swelling can sometimes be severe and interfere with breathing. In the most severe cases, it can be accompanied by anaphylaxis, or shock, which is a life-threatening emergency requiring immediate treatment.
Treatment brings rapid relief
Regardless of the cause, mild cases of urticaria are usually treated in the same way. Many require injectable steroids and/or antihistamines that usually bring relief within just a few minutes. Treatment may be continued with oral medications at home.
Dealing with recurring hives
Let your veterinarian know any time your pet has a rash or eruptions. If it becomes recurrent, changes may need to be made to your pet’s diet, allergy medications may be recommended, or a change to your pet’s vaccination protocol.
If your pet experiences any changes to their skin, call Valley Verde Veterinarians for an appointment at 520-393-7387.
