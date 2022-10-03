The patella (kneecap) is a small bone on the front of the knee. A luxating patella is a kneecap that pops out of the groove that holds it in place. The most common symptom in dogs is to skip a step or run on three legs for a few steps. Many small breed dogs are prone to having a luxating patella due to how their knee joint is built. As the thigh muscle contracts, it can pull the patella to the inside of the leg, instead of straight up.
Patella luxation can vary in severity. The least severe is grade 1 luxation, where the patella moves out of its groove but pops right back into place when pressure is released. The most severe is grade 4 luxation, when the patella is permanently out of place and cannot be moved back to its correct location.
Over time, luxation can cause painful arthritis to develop, especially with higher grades of disease. It can also predispose dogs to disease inside the joint, such as torn ligaments. Surgical correction, performed by a board-certified surgeon or a veterinarian with specialized training, is recommended for persistent or recurrent lameness, pain, or if other ligaments are affected. Surgeons can deepen the groove for the patella, tighten the capsule around the joint, or adjust the ligament that holds the patella in place. Prognosis after surgery is excellent if performed before arthritis develops.
If your dog is experiencing lameness for any reason, call Valley Verde Veterinarians for an appointment at 520-393-7387.
