The complaint of “red eyes” is a common one heard in veterinary clinics. The eye is a complex organ and it can be difficult to tell where that redness is originating. The most common locations of redness include the outside of the eye, the surface of the eye, or the inside of the eyeball itself.
The region outside of the eye may be red due to conjunctivitis (“pink eye”), caused by either an infection or irritation alone. This usually clears up with topical medication, especially if it isn’t a chronic condition. Tumors and dermatitis can arise on and around the eyelids. Pets can experience a decrease in tear production which can cause a large amount of green discharge, managed with topical medication throughout the pet’s life.
Causes on the surface of the eye include corneal ulcers (scratches) which, if not complicated or infected, usually heal within 1-2 weeks with topical and oral treatment. A special stain is applied to the surface of the eye to diagnose this condition. Occasionally these scratches require surgery or more advanced procedures with an ophthalmologist to resolve.
The inside of the eyeball itself can be affected by disease such as glaucoma (increased pressure), uveitis (inflammation inside of the eye) and other infections and cancers. If these diseases are suspected, the pressure of the eye is checked and referral to a specialist may be recommended.
If your pet has red eyes or you have any other concerns about your pet, contact Valley Verde Veterinarians for an appointment at (520)393-7387.