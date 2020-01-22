Just like you, our pets need regular check-ups to stay healthy. They age much more rapidly than people, so it’s important to stay on top of their preventative care. They also can be very adept at hiding pain and disease from their owners until they become very sick. Your veterinarian can help unmask underlying disease and recommend treatments and management strategies early when they can have a positive effect.
During a wellness exam, your veterinarian should do a “nose to tail” exam, meaning that all body parts will be assessed. This includes a general assessment of alertness, body condition, haircoat, ears, eyes, nose and face as well as teeth and mouth. They will listen to your pet’s heart and lungs, assess for any lameness or musculoskeletal pain, lymph node enlargement, abnormalities palpated in the abdomen or throat and any lumps or bumps that may be present.
You will also be asked questions about your pet’s lifestyle, appetite, habits and general health. Any concerns that you have or changes with your pet that you’ve noticed will be addressed. Recommendations for vaccines and preventative care will be made and further testing may be recommended, including blood and urine tests, stool examination or imaging.
Depending on your pet’s lifestyle, age and underlying medical conditions, wellness visits should be performed at least every year to every few months. If your pet needs a wellness visit or if you have any particular concerns, call Valley Verde Veterinarians for an appointment at (520) 393-7387.