The next few articles will discuss some of the diseases that we routinely vaccinate for. Owners often just follow their veterinarian’s recommendations for preventative care without understanding what we are keeping your pets safe from. Vaccines are generally recommended when a disease is very contagious within a population and/or that disease has a high rate of fatality. Vaccination recommendations are based on years of research on the efficacy of vaccine, the safety of the vaccine, and the length of immunity the vaccine provides.
Parvovirus is a very contagious gastrointestinal disease seen most commonly in puppies. It is found in the soil and can be easily transmitted to unprotected dogs in a contaminated environment. Parvovirus is very hearty and can live in the environment for months. When infected, dogs can suffer from vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration. Severe cases, if left untreated, can be fatal. There is no particular medication used to treat parvovirus and treatment is focused on supportive care for dehydration, electrolyte imbalances and nutritional support.
Fortunately, the vaccine for parvovirus is very effective in preventing disease. This vaccine, usually in combination with others, including distemper and adenovirus, is given to puppies at 8, 12 and 16 weeks of age. Adjustments to the vaccine schedule may be made by your veterinarian depending on the age of your puppy, risks of exposure, and previous vaccine history. This vaccine is repeated every 1-3 years for life.