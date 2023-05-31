A lick granuloma can form on a dog’s skin due to continual licking, resulting in trauma to the area. These are usually seen on the limb, most commonly around the wrists of the front legs.
it results in very thickened red to pink skin with inflammation and possible infection present. Although any breed can develop lick granulomas, it is more common in larger breeds.
The exact cause of lick granulomas is often undetermined and may be multifactorial. Possible causes include allergies, joint pain, anxiety or compulsive disorder. In many cases, multiple causes may be to blame.
Diagnosis may include skin tests to look for infection or parasites, radiographs to look for arthritis of the affected joints, or a skin biopsy if a tumor is suspected.
Treatment depends on the underlying cause if this can be determined. Topical medications may be used to treat inflammation and infection. Oral medications may be used to treat infection or allergies. Anti-anxiety medications may be needed if a behavioral cause is suspected.
Therapeutic laser and acupuncture have also been used in treatment. Keeping the area covered or using a collar to prevent licking can also help resolve the lesions.
Overall these lesions can be difficult or impossible to resolve completely and often recur over time. Successful treatment usually requires a long-term commitment to multiple therapies.
If your pet is experiencing any abnormalities with their skin, call Valley Verde Veterinarians for an appointment at (520) 393-7387.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone