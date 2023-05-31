dog

A lick granuloma can form on a dog’s skin due to continual licking, resulting in trauma to the area. These are usually seen on the limb, most commonly around the wrists of the front legs.

it results in very thickened red to pink skin with inflammation and possible infection present. Although any breed can develop lick granulomas, it is more common in larger breeds.



