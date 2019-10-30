Making your dog comfortable while spending time in a crate is an important tool for house training or any time your pet must be left alone, whether you need to go to work or just run errands. It may also be useful when company is in the house, while traveling, or if your pet is sick or injured and needs “bed rest” at some point in their life. A crate is a safe place which keeps dogs from chewing, eating inappropriate items and eliminating in the house.
Here are some tips to get started:
The crate should be just large enough for your dog to stand, turn around, and lay back down.
Place treats, a few select toys, or a meal in the crate to make it a positive experience.
Consider saving a special treat or toy (a peanut butter-filled Kong perhaps) to only be given when in the crate.
Start by placing your dog in the crate for just a few minutes at a time, ideally when your dog is sleepy and ready for a nap.
Only open the door to the crate to let your dog out when he is quiet, rewarding his good behavior.
Slowly increase the amount of time your dog spends in the crate over days to weeks to reach your goal.
Most of all, keep at it and be consistent in your training.
