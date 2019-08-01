Has your veterinarian ever recommended that your pet see a specialist? Have you wondered what is so “special” about them and how they differ from your trusted veterinarian who sees your pet on a regular basis?
Occasionally our pets become so sick or have such a complicated problem that advanced care or procedures are needed to address it. Just like your family practitioner can address many of your concerns, they may also send you to a doctor that is specially trained in a particular area.
Specialists, or board-certified Diplomates, have gone through additional training in one of over 40 specialties. After 4 years of veterinary school, Diplomates spend a year in an internship, then up to 3 years in a residency specializing in their area of interest. They are required to also perform research and publish in veterinary journals before they must pass a rigorous board exam. They then continue their career with research, private practice, teaching students and other veterinarians, presenting at conferences, pioneering new treatment options or procedures, or a combination of the above.
Some Diplomates that we consult with in my practice include surgeons, ophthalmologists, oncologists, dermatologists, internists, neurologists and dentists, just to name a few. These experts in their field allow veterinarians, like myself, to offer their clients the best care available.
To make an appointment for any problem with your pet, contact Valley Verde Veterinarians at (520) 393-7387.