Those large toads that you may be seeing after a rain on the sidewalk or in swimming pools are called Colorado River or Sonoran Desert Toads. These toads can be toxic to our pets, both dogs and cats.
Exposure usually occurs when our pets lick or try to eat a toad due to ingestion of the toxin secreted from the toad’s skin. Water where toads lay their eggs can also be toxic.
Symptoms of toad exposure
Watch for excessive drooling and pawing at the mouth, very red gums, vomiting and diarrhea, or neurological symptoms like tremors and seizures. Rapid treatment is vital.
Flush mouth ASAP
If toad exposure is suspected, owners can start treatment at home before bringing their pet to their veterinarian. Flushing of the mouth is essential to treatment and should be performed as soon as possible. A garden hose or sink sprayer can be used, but make sure that any hot water is flushed before introducing it to your pet’s mouth. Point the pet’s head downward and spray the water from the side to avoid water going down their throat or into their lungs.
Call vet for help
Additional treatments may be performed by the veterinarian, including intravenous fluids and other medications to control symptoms. The outcome depends on how quickly care is received.
If you suspect that your pet has had a toxin exposure, or any other emergency, please call Valley Verde Veterinarians at 520-393-7387.