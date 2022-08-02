doggo

The prostate is a small gland that lies near the bladder in male dogs. The urethra, which carries urine out of the body, passes through the prostate. Enlargement of the gland can inflict pressure on the urethra and the colon, making urination difficult or painful, while producing only a thin stream of urine. Stool may be small, thin, and also difficult to pass.

Diagnosis is based on a physical exam, including a rectal exam and palpation of the abdomen. A radiograph or abdominal ultrasound may also be needed, and sample collection through urinary catheterization or aspiration with a needle.



