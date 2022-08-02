The prostate is a small gland that lies near the bladder in male dogs. The urethra, which carries urine out of the body, passes through the prostate. Enlargement of the gland can inflict pressure on the urethra and the colon, making urination difficult or painful, while producing only a thin stream of urine. Stool may be small, thin, and also difficult to pass.
Diagnosis is based on a physical exam, including a rectal exam and palpation of the abdomen. A radiograph or abdominal ultrasound may also be needed, and sample collection through urinary catheterization or aspiration with a needle.
Three types of prostatic disease
Three main categories of prostatic disease in dogs exist. One category, including Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and cysts, has hormonal influences. These diseases occur in intact male dogs, and the cornerstone of treatment is castration. This removes the hormonal influence on the prostate, allowing it to shrink, reducing or eliminating symptoms.
The second category includes infectious causes. Bacterial infections are the most common and may progress to painful abscesses. Sometimes surgery is performed to drain the infection. Long-term antibiotics are usually needed to eliminate these infections.
The last group of diseases include cancer that can affect the prostate gland. Unfortunately, these types of cancer do not typically respond well to current therapies, including chemotherapy, radiation and other drugs like non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications.
To schedule an appointment at Valley Verde Veterinarians for your pet, call us at 520-393-7387.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone