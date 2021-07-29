For pet owners, there are many options on how you can have prescriptions filled for your furry friends. Legal options include filling medications directly through your veterinarian, at your local pharmacy, or online. Regardless of the route, your veterinarian wants to make sure that all prescriptions are filled with the correct drug, at the correct concentration and with the correct instructions.
While shopping based on price alone may drive the decision to request a written prescription, this may not always be the safest option for your pet. Your veterinarian is specifically trained in the use of the medications being recommended for your pet. They will be able to understand your pet’s health needs better than anyone else and ensure that your pet is receiving the correct dose. They can demonstrate how to administer medications and make sure that all drugs have been stored and labeled correctly.
If a pet owner decides to use an outside or online pharmacy, I urge them to question their pharmacist on if they’ve been trained in veterinary pharmacology. Owners should also make sure that the pharmacist fills the prescription exactly as the veterinarian has prescribed. Brand name and generic medications may work differently in pets than in people.
Pets may also metabolize certain drugs differently than people and will require different doses than what many human pharmacists are used to. Owners should never allow pharmacists to make any changes to their pet’s prescriptions without first consulting their veterinarian.
If you have questions about your pets prescriptions, call Valley Verde Veterinarians for a consultation at (520) 393-7387.