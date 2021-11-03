If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Xylitol is a natural substance found in a variety of plants, trees and vegetables. Once processed, it becomes a white powder with a sweet taste that has become very popular as a sugar substitute in many foods, chewing gums and mints, dental care products and medications. Because xylitol has fewer calories than sugar and a lower glycemic index, it is useful for diabetics or people on low-carbohydrate diets.
Hypoglycemia and liver failure
Although xylitol is useful for human consumption, even a small amount consumed by our dogs can cause them to become very sick. In dogs, the ingestion of xylitol causes a large release of insulin from the pancreas, resulting in very low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). If left untreated, this can be life-threatening. Xylitol toxicity in dogs can also cause liver failure which requires immediate treatment. Symptoms of xylitol poisoning include vomiting, weakness and unsteadiness, tremors, seizures and coma.
Aggressive treatment is vital
Treatment is usually started based on the pet’s history. Intravenous dextrose is initially given to raise the pet’s blood sugar, along with liver protectants if evidence of liver failure is present. Fast and aggressive treatment is essential and should be performed by a veterinarian; any first aid at home is not recommended. The prognosis is good if the hypoglycemia can be reversed but declines if liver failure is present.
