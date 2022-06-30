Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is often seen in our cat patients, caused by chronic irritation to the stomach or intestines. The underlying cause is often unknown, but can include bacterial and parasitic infections or intolerance to dietary proteins. As inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract increases, the walls become thickened, leading to difficulty absorbing nutrients and decreases muscle function, restricting the movement of food down the tract.
Symptoms of IBD usually include vomiting and/or diarrhea. Some cats with this syndrome have a ravenous appetite due to their inability to absorb nutrients; others have a decreased appetite and weight loss. Vomiting hairballs more than 1-2 times per month can also be a sign of IBD.
Diagnosing IBD includes general blood work and a urinalysis to rule out other underlying diseases. An abdominal ultrasound may be performed to measure the thickness of the stomach and intestinal walls and assess the associated lymph nodes.
A fecal sample can tell if intestinal parasites may be present. Testing for deficiencies in vitamin B12 and folate can indicate an imbalance in GI bacteria. Biopsies of the intestinal tract can also be helpful, either performed with an endoscope or with exploratory abdominal surgery.
Treatment for IBD can take trial and error. A novel protein or hydrolyzed protein diet, or one high in fiber may be fed. Deworming and vitamin supplementation may be performed. Drugs to suppress the immune system’s response to the irritant, such as steroids, are also often used.
If your cat has chronic intestinal symptoms, call Valley Verde Veterinarians for an appointment at 520-393-7387.
