Hyperthyroidism is the most common hormonal imbalance seen in cats. The average age of onset is 13 years old but can vary. The most common symptom is weight loss with a good appetite, but other symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea, increased drinking, and restlessness. Because these can also be symptoms of other feline diseases, including diabetes and kidney failure, lab work is essential to determine the cause.
Diagnosis is based on the total T4 level in the blood. This is a hormone produced by the thyroid gland in the neck that is then converted to the active form, T3, which is involved in the body’s metabolic rate. When too much is present, a cat will lose weight even when eating enough, or too much, food. It can also cause a severe increase in blood pressure, resulting in damage to a number of organs including the kidneys and eyes. Occasionally cats with symptoms of hyperthyroidism will have a borderline T4 level and additional hormonal tests are needed.
Hyperthyroidism can be caused by growths on a cat’s thyroid gland. Fortunately, they are usually benign and can be treated with daily, life-long medication, called Methimazole. The thyroid gland can also be removed through surgery, although this is not a commonly performed procedure. Radioactive iodine treatment (I131) is the current gold standard treatment, can be curative, and is usually performed by an internist or oncology specialist.
