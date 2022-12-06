Hemorrhagic Gastroenteritis (HGE) is an acute intestinal disorder, often requiring emergency treatment. Symptoms include vomiting, bloody diarrhea, lethargy and decreased appetite, dehydration and depression with a very short onset of symptoms.
Cause is not clear
The cause of HGE isn’t clearly understood. Some contributing factors include infectious diseases, dietary indiscretion, disorders with the immune system, and toxins. In most cases, the underlying cause is not found.
Diagnosing HGE
Diagnosis is usually made based on the history, physical exam and appearance of the stool (similar to raspberry jam). Dogs also have an elevated Packed Cell Volume (PCV), a measurement of red blood cells in their circulation. The normal PCV range is 37-55%; dogs with HGE measure over 60%.
Lab work, radiographs, and in more chronic cases. intestinal endoscopy and biopsy may also be recommended.
IV fluids and other treatments
HGE can be fatal if left untreated. Dogs are typically hospitalized and given IV fluids, and possibly other medications to protect the stomach and intestinal tract and to prevent further vomiting. In more severe cases plasma and other IV infusions may be needed. With supportive care, most uncomplicated cases resolve in a few days.
Tips to help prevent HGE
Since the true cause of HGE is unknown, prevention may be difficult. Feeding a good quality commercial diet, avoiding a large variety of treats and people food, and controlling intestinal parasites as directed by your veterinarian can help.
If your dog is experiencing any symptoms of intestinal disease, call Valley Verde Veterinarians for an appointment at 520-393-7387.
