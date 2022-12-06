dog

Hemorrhagic Gastroenteritis (HGE) is an acute intestinal disorder, often requiring emergency treatment. Symptoms include vomiting, bloody diarrhea, lethargy and decreased appetite, dehydration and depression with a very short onset of symptoms.

Cause is not clear



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?