Heartworm disease is a very serious and potentially life-threatening disease caused by a blood-borne parasite. The adult worms generally live in the heart, pulmonary arteries and nearby large blood vessels. An infected dog can have as many as 300 adult worms present when diagnosed! Adult heartworms can live up to 5 years while the females produce small larvae, called microfilaria, that travel throughout the bloodstream.

Heartworm disease is transmitted by mosquitoes. A mosquito bites an infected dog and ingests the microfilaria which develop further within the mosquito. The larvae are then injected into other dogs during additional bites and mature into adult heartworms.



