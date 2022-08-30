Heartworm disease is a very serious and potentially life-threatening disease caused by a blood-borne parasite. The adult worms generally live in the heart, pulmonary arteries and nearby large blood vessels. An infected dog can have as many as 300 adult worms present when diagnosed! Adult heartworms can live up to 5 years while the females produce small larvae, called microfilaria, that travel throughout the bloodstream.
Heartworm disease is transmitted by mosquitoes. A mosquito bites an infected dog and ingests the microfilaria which develop further within the mosquito. The larvae are then injected into other dogs during additional bites and mature into adult heartworms.
Heartworm disease used to be limited to the south and southeast areas of the country. However, it is becoming much more prevalent in the southwest due to an increase in standing water where mosquitoes can breed, more traveling dogs who frequent endemic areas and the reservoir of our coyote population. We tend to diagnose 2-4 cases of heartworm in our practice per year.
Treatment of heartworm disease takes months and can be very dangerous. As adult worms die within the heart and blood vessels, fragments can cause emboli to develop, which can be life-threatening. Luckily, annual screening with a simple blood test, and monthly prevention is easy, safe and effective.
To make sure your pet is fully protected from heartworm disease, call Valley Verde Veterinarians for an appointment at 520-393-7387.
