Getting a cat to the veterinarian’s office can be a challenge for pet owners. Cats are often kept exclusively indoors at home, so a trip into the outside world to see new people at the vet’s office can be terrifying.
Placing a cat into a carrier can be difficult, as well as the stressful car ride to the office. Many of the recommended strategies to get dogs used to being in a crate can also be helpful when getting a cat comfortable in their carrier. Here are a few tips to make your trips less stressful:
● Keep the cat carrier out in a common place in the household so your cat is used to seeing it.
● Start introducing the carrier early, when your cat is young. Place them in it on a regular basis, even if you’re not leaving the house.
● Use a pheromone spray on the carrier, bedding and yourself.
● Feed treats and meals in the carrier to acclimate your cat and make it a positive experience.
● Take short car rides with your cat to make them more used to travel.
Over time you can make your cat feel safe and comfortable in their carrier, making a trip to see us less stressful for everyone. If your cat hasn’t been examined in a while, give Valley Verde Veterinarians a call for an appointment at (520) 393-7387.