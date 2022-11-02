scratch

Do we have fleas and ticks in Arizona?

YES. I routinely diagnose fleas and ticks on dogs and cats, usually to the complete surprise of their owners. A female flea only lives for a few months, but can produce more than 5000 eggs in her lifetime! This means that with every single flea I see on your pet, there are thousands more on your pet and in your home.



