The federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced that it is looking into a potential link between a type of heart disease, Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM), and diets labeled as “grain-free.” The main ingredients in these diets is high levels of peas, legumes and other lentils. DCM is a fairly common disease, usually seen in large-breed dogs like Dobermans and Great Danes.
In 2018 there was a notable increase in the number of dogs diagnosed with DCM in breeds that were not genetically predisposed. DCM affects the heart muscle, decreasing the ability of the heart to pump blood and can ultimately lead to congestive heart failure.
The FDA recently reported that over 90 percent of diets fed in reported DCM cases were grain-free. A close look at these diets has coined the recent term “BEG” diets, defined as boutique companies, exotic ingredients, grain-free. Although no definitive cause has been proven yet between DCM and BEG diets, there does appear to be a correlation. Many veterinarians now stress putting less emphasis on the diet’s ingredients, looking instead at who actually manufactures the diet, and where.
I agree that pet food labels and advertising can be very confusing. I know that you, as a pet owner, want to do what’s best for your pets and choosing an appropriate diet can be overwhelming!
