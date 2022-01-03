If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Exercise restriction is often recommended by veterinarians after surgery or an injury for pets, or to prevent a current condition from progressing. This means that the pet’s physical activity is limited by their owner and can vary in the degree of restriction.
After surgery, restriction may be recommended to allow the incision and internal organs to heal. Some surgical procedures, like orthopedic surgery, require much longer periods of restriction and much slower return to regular activity. After an injury, restricting activity can decrease the stress placed on the injured area to allow the inflammation associated with the injury to subside.
Varying degrees of restriction can depend on the type of illness or injury being treated. Some pets should be kept in a kennel for most or all of their time. Some need to go outside on a leash for bathroom breaks only or may be allowed on short leash walks around the neighborhood. It may also be recommended to prevent your pet from rough-housing with other dogs or people in the house, or prevent any jumping on beds or other furniture.
Accidents do happen. If your pet is under an exercise restriction regimen but gets outside unattended or jumps on the furniture when you’re not watching, contact your veterinarian to determine the best course of action. Observe your pet closely for any signs of pain or other problems.
If your pet has any injury that may need to be assessed, call Valley Verde Veterinarians for an appointment at 520-393-3327.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone