Many pet owners believe that a wet, cool nose indicates health in their dog, while a dry, warm nose indicates disease, but this isn’t always the case.
Wet noses help dogs smell.
Smell is very important to a dog’s perception of his environment. Scent particles stick better to wet noses, enabling dogs to smell more efficiently. Wet noses also help keep dogs cool as the moist nasal passages are an important cooling mechanism.
Noses maintain their moisture through special mucous-secreting glands in the tissue itself that help trap scents. These glands also produce a clear watery substance to help with cooling. Dogs also lick their noses, which helps keep this area moist, and may stick their noses into grass, plants and other vegetation that can transfer moisture.
Dry noses can be normal.
However, a dry nose may be completely normal for your pet. If your dog’s nose appears dry and warm but he is otherwise acting normally, there’s no cause for alarm. You should consult your veterinarian, however, if your dog’s nose is red, irritated, cracked or develops sores as this can be a symptom of a more serious problem.
Very wet noses can signal problems.
An overly wet nose can also indicate a problem. While a small amount of clear discharge can be normal, any discharge that is thick, green or bloody can be a symptom of infection, a foreign object within the nasal cavity or even certain types of cancer.
