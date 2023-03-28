cat

Feline asthma and bronchitis affect a fair number of cats and can often be confused with hairballs. Coughing cats often take on a stance and emit sounds that are similar to a cat bringing up a hairball.

Some cats with asthma will also have a wheeze that can be heard when resting. These symptoms are caused by inflammation in the lower airways. Over time, the inflammation in the lungs causes damage and scarring which may be irreversible.



