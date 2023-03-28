Feline asthma and bronchitis affect a fair number of cats and can often be confused with hairballs. Coughing cats often take on a stance and emit sounds that are similar to a cat bringing up a hairball.
Some cats with asthma will also have a wheeze that can be heard when resting. These symptoms are caused by inflammation in the lower airways. Over time, the inflammation in the lungs causes damage and scarring which may be irreversible.
Middle-aged cats and overweight cats are most susceptible to developing asthma. Stimuli in the home that can cause or exacerbate symptoms include perfumes, deodorizers, cigarette smoke, hairspray and kitty litter dust. Many times, an underlying cause cannot be determined.
Diagnosis of asthma in cats requires a full physical examination and a thorough history of symptoms seen at home as well as their duration and severity. Radiographs of the cat’s chest are often taken to look for infection, including pneumonia, and for the characteristic appearance of the lungs often associated with asthma. Blood work and samples from the airways may also be collected to determine the cause of the symptoms and recommend treatment.
Treatment includes avoiding triggers that could aggravate symptoms and working on weight loss where needed. Anti-inflammatory medication, including both oral and inhaled steroids, may be used to address the underlying inflammation. Inhaled bronchodilators may also be prescribed.
If your cat is experiencing any abnormal symptoms, please contact Valley Verde Veterinarians to schedule an appointment at 520-393-7387.
