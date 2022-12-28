Diabetes in cats is caused by a failure of the pancreas to stabilize blood glucose. One of the two main functions of the pancreas is to produce insulin. When production is disrupted, blood glucose rises and causes diabetes.
Common symptoms of diabetes in cats include:
• Weight loss
• Increased appetite
• Increased thirst/drinking more water
• Higher urine production
Type II diabetes is the most common type in cats, in which the pancreas is still producing some insulin. However, other tissues in the body can become resistant to its effect. Obesity is a large risk factor for diabetes development in cats. Because of this, as the incidence of obesity has increased in pet cats, so has the incidence of diabetes.
Diagnosing diabetes in cats
Several tests are typically used to diagnoses diabetes:
• Glucose levels in the blood and urine
• Urine culture to check for UTIs, common in diabetic pets and make regulating the disease difficult
• Serum fructosamine to confirm the diagnosis
Treatment of diabetes requires a long-term commitment by cat owners. A special diet should be fed, and insulin injections are generally given twice a day to manage glucose levels. With early, aggressive treatment, we can sometimes induce remission.
Because some insulin-producing cells are still active in diabetic cats, we occasionally can induce remission of the disease if it is treated quickly and aggressively. Blood glucose curves and lab work should be monitored and rechecked frequently.
