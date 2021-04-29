Living in the beautiful desert can bring some dangers to our pets. As summer approaches, be mindful and prepared to keep your pet safe. First aid can occasionally be started at home, but seek veterinary care to ensure your pet’s safety.
Heatstroke. Heatstroke can occur in our hot desert climate, leading to collapse, stroke and death in extreme cases. Make sure your pet always has access to shade and water. If heat stroke is suspected, apply cool water to your pet.
Cactus spines. If your pet is exposed to cactus, keep them calm to aid in removal of the spines. This can be painful and usually requires tweezers or needle-nose pliers.
Spider and bug bites. Spiders, bees and other insects can cause pain and swelling at the site of the bite or sting, and swelling to the entire area, especially the face. Call your vet if your pet’s reaction is severe.
Toad poisoning. Toad poisoning may happen during our monsoon season. If your pet is exposed to a toad, rinse their mouth thoroughly with a cooled garden hose from the side of the mouth.
Rattlesnakes. Rattlesnake bites can be life-threatening. If a bite occurs, seek medical attention immediately. Do not apply any topical medication or tourniquets.
While mild first aid can be instigated at home in some cases, veterinary care is necessary in most instances to ensure that your pet is safe and comfortable. If you have a desert emergency, give Valley Verde Veterinarians a call at 520-393-7387.