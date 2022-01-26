If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Many dogs require regular ear cleanings to manage chronic ear infections or to remove debris from the ear canal. The structure of the dog’s ear canal makes it easy for debris to become trapped, necessitating softening and removal with good ear cleaning techniques.
Equipment needed
• A good quality ear cleaner solution recommended by your vet for your dog. Avoid cleaners with alcohol or hydrogen peroxide, which can irritate the canal.
• Cotton balls or gauze to remove debris. Avoid cotton tipped applicators, which can damage the eardrum and the ear canal.
• Treats to reward your dog for good behavior.
Technique to follow
• Position your dog in your lap or, for large dogs, on the floor in a corner of the room to avoid backing up away from you.
• Hold the ear flap (pinna) up vertically with one hand to straighten out the ear canal, while holding the cleaner in your other hand.
• Fill the ear canal up with cleaner; avoid putting the tip of the bottle into the ear to avoid contamination.
• Continue holding the ear pinna up while massaging the base of the ear below the opening for 30 seconds to break up any debris. You may hear a squishing sound.
• Wipe out any debris with cotton balls or gauze. Allow your pet to shake their head and wipe out the canal again.
• Praise your dog with treats for a job well done!
If you have questions about your dog’s ears, contact Valley Verde Veterinarians for an appointment at 520-393-7387.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone