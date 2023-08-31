The larynx, also called the voicebox, is formed of cartilage and muscles that open and close the throat to eat and breathe. During a disorder called laryngeal paralysis, the nerves that instruct these muscles don’t function well and the muscles become weakened and atrophy.
Trauma and underlying conditions
Causes of this nerve dysfunction can include trauma and underlying conditions including hypothyroidism and Cushing’s disease. Many older dogs that acquire this disease are believed to have the early stages of a neuromuscular disease called geriatric onset laryngeal paralysis and polyneuropathy (GOLPP). This disease can progress in some cases to weakness in the legs and megaesophagus, where the esophagus expands and cannot move food to the stomach.
Medium and large breed dogs, particularly Labrador retrievers, are more likely to develop laryngeal paralysis, usually seen in middle-aged to elderly dogs. Early signs include loud breathing and a cough, especially after exercise. Examination of the larynx with a laryngoscope under sedation is ultimately needed for a diagnosis.
Medications, lifestyle changes and surgery
Treatment may involve various medications, like anti-inflammatories. Lifestyle changes are usually needed to keep your pet comfortable, such as avoiding strenuous exercise and using a halter instead of a collar to avoid pressure on the neck. These pets are at an increased risk of hyperthermia, so avoiding hot environments is important. In very severe or congenital cases surgery may be recommended.
