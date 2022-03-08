Cardiomyopathy refers to disease of the heart muscle and can be seen in any age of cat with or without an underlying condition. Not all cats with heart disease have a heart murmur that can be detected on a physical exam; likewise, not all cats with a detectable heart murmur are found to have heart disease.
Cats are skilled at hiding disease by altering their activity level to accommodate their symptoms. Radiographs of the chest, an echocardiogram and a blood pressure help in diagnosis and to assess for complications.
Decreasing complications
Management of heart disease in cats aims to decrease the chance for complications. If an underlying condition is present that may be causing the cardiomyopathy – such as hyperthyroidism, kidney disease, or a congenital type of cardiomyopathy – that condition is managed or treated if possible.
Life-threatening complications
Even with identification and management of underlying disease, some cats can experience congestive heart failure, where accumulation of fluid in the lungs causes coughing and shortness of breath. Abnormal blood flow in an unhealthy heart can also lead to blood clots becoming lodged at the end of the aorta, causing pain and paralysis in one or both hindlimbs. Cats with heart disease can also experience high blood pressure with secondary complications found in a variety of organs.
