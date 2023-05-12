If your dog or cat has ever had any disease with their eyes, you’ve probably had to apply an ointment or drops into their eyes. Application of these medications can be very difficult or quite easy, depending on the pet.
Before starting, make sure to read the label carefully and follow the schedule for administration as recommended by your veterinarian.
• Hold the bottle or tube between your thumb and forefinger. Stabilize your hand on the dog’s head or chin.
• With your other hand, pull the lower lid of the affected eye down.
• Squeeze a strip of the ointment, or administer the required number of drops into the lower eyelid. Be sure not to touch the tube or bottle to the lid itself.
• The ointment or solution will warm after touching the eye and dissipate over the surface when your dog blinks.
• Move slowly, speak softly and give a lot of praise throughout the entire process. Give a treat or extra praise when finished.
• Some pets may react more favorably if you stand or sit behind them and administer the medication from the top of the head.
Administration of eye medications to cats is similar to dogs but it may be more difficult to keep them still. Wrapping them tightly in a towel, with all legs confined, can aid in keeping them still for long enough to apply the medication correctly.
