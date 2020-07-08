As people are spending more time at home recently due to the pandemic, many are deciding to adopt a new pet. Lately I am seeing many new puppies and kittens, as well as adult pets adopted from local shelters and rescues. No matter the age, bringing a new pet into your family can require a period of adjustment.
While the benefits to pet ownership are countless, all potential pet owners should consider the commitment of time and expenses to having a new pet. Learning as much as possible about training, exercise, diet, grooming, and preventative veterinary needs before adoption will allow new owners to better prepare for this commitment.
The first question to ask is whether to adopt a puppy or kitten, or find an adult pet instead. Puppies and kittens can require a large time commitment for training and may have more energy than adult pets. However, the work that an owner puts forth early in their pet’s life usually pays off in the end for a more well-trained and socialized companion. Adult pets may be more calm and often come with some training but may also have bad habits or anxieties that need to be overcome in their new home.
Pets will add love and companionship into your home but also require a commitment from you for their care.