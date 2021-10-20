If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
In our region pool care is a year round event even as temps get colder. Here is what you can do to keep it looking beautiful.
Keep an eye on your pool
If your pool is covered, remember to periodically remove any debris above the cover and check underneath it to ensure you have no unwanted surprises down there.
Balance your water chemistry
Water chemistry balancing is not as demanding as it may seem, but it is a crucial part of protecting your pool or spa investment. If pH, alkalinity, cyanuric acid and calcium hardness are out of standard ranges for an extended period of time, it can wreak havoc on your pool equipment and surfacing.
Beware of freezing weather
If water is left in your equipment during the winter, the cold weather can freeze and expand the water and ruin your equipment and plumbing. So remember to keep an eye on your freeze guard to ensure that your pool equipment has circulation when temperatures plummet. Avoid expensive repairs from frozen equipment or plumbing.
Clear out unwanted debris
As debris builds up, remember to empty your skimmer baskets, pump baskets, floor cleaner containers and cleaner bags. This will keep your water and equipment cleaner, while also making your life easier in the spring.
