As we move into heater season this is our #1 question. Should you buy a gas or electric pool heater? Both have pros and cons and understanding the differences can help you choose which is right for you.

Gas heaters

Pros

• Maintain water temperature in any weather.

• Quickly heat up the water. This is great for those who don't want to keep a constant temperature all winter long.

• Usually costs less assuming you have natural gas relatively close to where the heater will reside.

Cons

• Use more energy since they produce more heat. This could also be viewed as a positive.

• Requires natural gas service which not all homes have.

Heat pumps

Pros

• Use less energy over longer periods.

• They often outlast gas heaters due to fewer parts.

• Are more "environmentally friendly" since they produce no carbon dioxide.

Cons

• Much slower to warm up. Depending on outside temperatures it can take days or even weeks to raise your pool's temperature.

• Potentially more expensive electric installation. The units often require 220v service and 60 amps to power them.

• Initial purchase price is more than a gas heater.

If you want to heat your pool on a moment's notice, gas is king. If you have a solar system capable of supplying power, a heat pump may be the way to go. The best way to make an informed decision is to give TotalCare Pool a call for a free, in-home consultation at 520-428-7665.

