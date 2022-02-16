If you’re still using a single speed pool pump, you owe it to yourself to consider the benefits of a variable speed (VS) pump.
What’s the difference between single and VS pumps?
Single speed pumps only run at one constant high speed, using the most expensive energy costs all the time. VS pumps can change the motor's revolutions per minute (RPMs) to run at low speed much of the time and switch to high speed only when you need it.. VS pool pumps also run more smoothly and are much quieter than single-speed pumps.
How do VS pumps save you money?
VS pumps use less energy by running at low speed at times, and that saves you money in energy use. They only run on high speed, which is more expensive to use, when you need it, allowing you to make that choice. Some models adjust the RPM based on the number of gallons per minute your swimming pool requires. VS pumps can save pool owners as much as 90% on electric costs in some cases.
If making the switch to a VS pump seems like an overwhelming task, don’t worry. TotalCare Pool’s experts can help you purchase, install and set up your new VS pump. Give us a call at 520-428-7665 for a free in-home consultation today!
