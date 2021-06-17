With the monsoon season just around the corner, these are the things you can do to prepare your swimming pool.
Balance your water chemistry
The single best thing you can do is to balance your pool water and add a non-copper based algaecide. Getting your pH in balance between 7.4-7.6 allows the chlorine to work better. Raising the chlorine to 5ppm will allow an overlap of protection should you receive significant rain which dilutes the water and your filtration system is temporarily overloaded.
Prepare your filtration system
If you have a cartridge or DE filter make sure it's clean. If you have a sand filter, backwash it to assure full flow through the filter. Filtration is essential with the additional load a monsoon storm can put on your pool filtration.
Check the condition of your equipment
Your skimmer basket is the first line of defense against large debris. Check this basket and your pump basket for cracks and replace if necessary. You'll also want to empty these after any storms or wind events.
Clean up around the pool
Debris can't get into your pool if there is no debris. Also, make sure umbrellas, chairs, etc. are secured for safety reasons.
If you're not comfortable testing your own water or preparing for monsoon season, talk to a professional. For a free water analysis and monsoon preparedness call TotalCare Pool at 520-428-7665 (POOL) or stop by the retail store at the Continental Shopping Plaza.