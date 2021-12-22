If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Swimming pool service companies have traditionally ignored and absorbed gradual price increases, because nobody likes raising prices on customers for the same services rendered. Due to COVID-19 and other unforeseen circumstances, that is no longer possible in 2022.
Normal price inflation
Traditionally, prices for pool products – like chemicals – generally increase slowly, and stay at or below the US dollar inflation rate. But in 2020 and 2021 distribution and wholesale costs have skyrocketed, leaving little choice other than to raise prices.
Increased demand
With everyone stuck at home, the residential pool business exploded, forcing prices up even without the shortage of supplies.
Manufacturing delays
Raw materials, delays and shortages have plagued every industry, and pool service and repair is not immune. Major manufacturers and suppliers have already announced 25% and higher cost increases effective the 1st of the new year.
Chlorine shortages
One of the largest chlorine plants in the United States was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, creating supply issues at a time of increased demand.
Find out about alternatives
With shortages, delays and increased costs of chemicals and supplies, now is the perfect time to have your pool system evaluated. You have alternatives that may reduce chlorine demand or even make your own chlorine with the help of equipment you already own.
