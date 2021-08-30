If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Department of Energy (DOE) now requires new pool pump motors and replacement dedicated purpose pool pumps (DPPP) for most in-ground pools to be variable speed because they are more energy-efficient than single-speed motors.
How are variable speed pumps more efficient?
Variable speed pumps can be run at high speed for a few hours to clean the pool, then put back to low speed for the remainder of the day. So the pump motors are saving energy by being on low speed much of the time.
What do the new requirements mean to you?
If your single-speed pool pump motor is still working well, you aren’t required to replace it. But when it needs to be replaced, you’ll have to buy a variable speed version. Variable-speed pump motors do cost more upfront than single-speed versions, but save you money in energy costs.
According to the DOE, variable speed pumps and motors can reduce energy usage by up to 70%, giving you a return on your investment in one year.
Do the new rules affect all pools?
No. Above-ground pools and some in-ground pools can still use single-speed pumps, even when replacing them. Six types of pool pumps and motors are also exempt because they are already energy efficient. These are integral cartridge-filter motors, integral sand filter motors, polyphase motors that operate without a drive, rigid electric spa pump motors, storable electric spa pump motors, and waterfall pump motors.
For more information about the new rule or help with your pool, contact TotalCare Pool at 520-428-7665.