You may have heard about the current chlorine shortage, and thought, Oh no! How will my pool be safe to swim in without chlorine? Don’t worry. There are numerous alternatives to sanitize your swimming pool that work just as well but allow you to use much less chlorine, or none at all.
Salt water conversion
One of the best methods is to convert your pool to saltwater, a natural element that’s easy on the skin and doesn’t have the strong smell of chlorine. Salt in the water also helps with buoyancy for a relaxing time in the pool, and salt is environmentally friendly.
AOP System (Advanced Oxidation Process)
AOP systems allow pool owners to eliminate the chemical smell and irritation, and get the best water quality for their pool with the least amount of chemicals. AOP systems work by creating hydroxyls that immediately oxidize unwanted contaminants in the pool water. These hydroxyls are highly reactive, short-lived and the most powerful oxidative compounds available for recreational water treatment.
Ozone or UV sanitizers
Adding generators that operate using ozone or ultraviolet light (UV), along with chlorine, make pool water sparkling clean and clear of viruses and other contaminants you can’t see. When you add an ozone or UV generator, your chlorine usage is greatly reduced.
