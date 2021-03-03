If you need new pool service - or maybe your first pool service - here are some tips on what to look for:
Check out their experience.
An established company that has worked in the community for years is ideal. If they are a new company, ask how the owner learned the business and who they worked for before. Just because they have a pole and a net in the back of an old truck, doesn't mean they are a reputable service company.
Check their license and insurance.
The state of Arizona requires that pool service and repair companies be licensed but many are not. Check licensing at https://roc.az.gov/contractor-search. Verify their insurance. It’s for your protection.
Certifications to look for.
Ask if they are CPO certified by the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA). They should have a certificate. At the very least they should be certified by Pima County, which is a much lower bar, but a mandatory one.
Beware of cheap prices.
It costs money to pay a livable wage to certified technicians and pay for continued training and employee benefits. Then there is the cost of equipment, trucks for each technician, gas for service appointments, licensing, insurance, advertising and much more. So if someone quotes you a low price for weekly maintenance, it means they are skimping someplace.
For a local pool service company with an outstanding track record and certified technicians, call or text TotalCare Pool at 520-428-7665 (POOL).