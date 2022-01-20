If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Over the past few years the construction of new swimming pools has exploded. If you're one of the lucky new owners of a backyard oasis here is how to properly care for your investment.
Circulation
Your pool pump keeps any sediment from settling at the bottom of your pool, distributes chemicals, and filters out contaminants. As a general rule, you should run your pump at least 1 hour for every 10 degrees of outside temperature.
Water Chemistry
When your pool is finally full of fresh water, it is crucial to start the process of balancing your water chemistry to avoid damage to your new surfaces. Maintaining a pH between 7.4 and 7.6, and chlorine levels between 1 and 5 is ideal. Have a qualified professional run a full water analysis at least monthly.
Keep it clean
You’ll want to establish a routine that helps you keep your pool clean. Remove leaves and debris before they have a chance to stain your new finish. Brush the walls and floors at least weekly. Get in the habit of regular maintenance and your pool will look good for a very long time.
If you keep up with these three things, you are starting off on the right foot. A clean pool with proper water chemistry is the best pool, so enjoy the fruits of your labor.
Need more assistance? Call TotalCare Pool today at 520-428-POOL(7665) or stop by our store and get help from our experienced professionals.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone