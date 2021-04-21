Swimming pools are a great place to relax, cool off and get some exercise. Salt water pools provide even more health benefits.
Relieves your joints. Bromide, a mineral in salt water, helps relieve the aches, pains and soreness deep within joints and muscles.
Soothes your skin. Ever notice how dry and itchy your skin is after swimming in a chlorine pool? Salt water is a natural moisturizer and exfoliator.
Eliminates chlorine irritation. Chlorine irritates eyes and can make it hard to breathe, especially when pools have too much chlorine. Salt water is free of chlorine and the irritation it causes.
Promotes relaxation. When your muscles are tense from daily stress, salt water helps improve the body’s natural relaxation process.
Covid-19 created supply chain disruptions and a shortage of chlorine, causing prices of the chemical to skyrocket. With a salt water pool, you won’t have to worry about finding or paying for chlorine.
